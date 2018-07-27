NASCAR Xfinity: Casey Roderick in GMS Racing No. 23 at Iowa

By AMANDA VINCENT

Super Late Model driver Casey Roderick will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start since 2012 on Saturday when he takes the green flag for the US Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway in Newton from behind the wheel of the GMS Racing Chevrolet.

“I can’t thank Mike Beam, everyone at GMS Racing, Chevrolet and Chase Elliott enough for believing in me to make this possible,” Roderick said. “This is an incredible opportunity for me to be back in the Xfinity Series. I am excited to get to Iowa to work closely with Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the GMS Racing team to get this No. 23 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro up front and have a strong run.”

Roderick made a total 11-career Xfinity Series starts between 2011 and 2012 with a best finish of 14th at Iowa in 2012. He is the Southern Super Series points leader and is a three-time track champion at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla.

“We are very excited about having Roderick behind the wheel this weekend at Iowa Speedway,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said. “ He is a great short track racer and has had a lot of success in his career around the Southeast. It’s nice to give someone who works so hard a chance to show his skill at a national level.”

Spencer Gallagher was the full-time driver of the No. 23 through the first nine races of the season before he was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy soon after claiming his first-career win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He was reinstated earlier this month but has made only one race start since, finishing 20th in the Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway. GMS, instead, has continued to put multiple drivers in the car, including Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott and Johnny Sauter, who drives for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

