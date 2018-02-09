NASCAR Xfinity: Chad Finchum plans full slate for 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chad Finchum plans to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, beginning with the Feb. 17 season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, as driver of the No. 40 MBM Motorsports Toyota.

“Yeah, I guess it can be said that dreams do sometimes come true,” Finchum said. “I told my parents and, really, everybody from just when I was a young boy and attending NASCAR races that someday, I was going to be a NASCAR driver. Over the past 10 years, I’ve really worked hard trying to become the best race car driver I could be, and I’ve been quite fortunate to have won a lot of races and also championships. It’s helped prepare me for the next step up the racing ladder in my career, competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.”

Finchum ran seven Xfinity Series races last season, all with MBM, with a best finish of 28th at Bristol Motor Speedway in his home state of Tennessee. Since 2011, he has raced partial schedules in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, making 17-career starts, resulting in a win at Bristol in 2016, two top-fives and five top-10 finishes.

“Getting to run the NASCAR Xfinity Series races last year was just awesome, and I can’t thank Carl Long (team owner) enough for the opportunities he gave me to drive for MBM Motorsports,” Finchum said. “Hey, I was just a short-track racer, and Carl took a chance on me that not only would I be able to get the job done behind the wheel for his team, but that I would take good care of his equipment. Racing is really about the chemistry between the team owner, the driver and the whole race team. Everybody has to have confidence in each other, and we all formed a good relationship last year. I’m truly blessed to be associated with MBM Motorsports.”

