NASCAR Xfinity: Chad Norris joins GMS Racing as Spencer Gallagher’s new crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chad Norris has joined GMS Racing to be crew chief for Spencer Gallagher on the No. 23 Chevrolet team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018, the race team announced Thursday morning. He replaces Joey Cohen

“I am really excited to join GMS Racing for the 2018 season,” Norris said. “We have all of the assets to build this Xfinity team into a top-tier competitor every weekend at the track. With Mike Beam (GMS Racing General Manager) and myself, there is a lot of veteran knowledge to continue to, not only help Spencer grow as a driver, but the Xfinity program, as a whole.”

Norris has 255 races of experience as a crew chief across NASCAR’s three national series with most of those races (215) coming in the Xfinity Series. He has three wins as an Xfinity Series crew chief — one each with drivers Matt Kenseth, Macros Ambrose and Trevor Bayne. He was crew chief for Brennan Poole at Chip Ganassi Racing the last two seasons. Together, Norris and Poole made the Xfinity Series playoffs in both their seasons together.

Norris Xfinity Series stats also include 27 top-fives and 96 top-10 finishes.

“Chad will bring a lot of good and solid knowledge to this Xfinity program,” GMS Racing General Manage Mike Beam said. “Spencer showed a lot of improvement last season, and I feel like Chad can take him to the next level. With Chad’s veteran knowledge and experience, I know Spencer and this No. 23 team will succeed and excel.”

GMS Racing, already a competitor in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series expanded to include Xfinity Series competition on a part-time basis in 2016. The organization went full-time in the Xfinity Series for the first time in 2017. Gallagher has two-career top-10 finishes in 40 Xfinity Series start, one each in 2016 and 2017. His career-best, to date, was and eighth-place showing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2016.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).