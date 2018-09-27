NASCAR Xfinity: Charlotte Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs head into week two on Saturday with the running of the Drive for the Cure 200 at the new Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway roval. Saturday’s race will be the first of any kind on the road course-oval hybrid.

The entry list for the first race at the “roval” consists of 41 drivers, including road-course specialists like Lawson Aschenbach, Andy Lally, Justin Marks and others. For Marks, the race will be his final-career Xfinity Series race and his second-to-last NASCAR national-level event, as he plans to retire from NASCAR competition after Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Qualifying for the Drive for the Cure 200 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 3 p.m. Qualifying will be shown live on CNBC, with coverage moving to NBCSN for the race.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: