NASCAR Xfinity: Charlotte Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a couple of weekends off, the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action Saturday for the Alsco 300 in the backyard of most NASCAR teams — Charlotte Motor Speedway. Saturday’s Xfinity race is a companion event to Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Forty drivers are on the entry list for the Alsco 300, so after a Saturday morning qualifying session, barring withdrawals, to drivers/teams will be left without a spot on the race starting grid.

Austin Dillon is the only Cup Series regular on this weekend’s Xfinity Series entry list. He’s also the most recent winner among the drivers entered with a 2015 sweep of series races at the track. Jeff Green is the only other CMS winner on the Alsco 300 entry list, having won an Xfinity race at Charlotte in 2001.

Qualifying for the Alsco 300 is scheduled for 9:35 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 1 p.m. Both may be seen live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for Saturday’s Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

