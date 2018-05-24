NASCAR Xfinity: Charlotte Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Coca-Cola 600 race weekend at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway includes Saturday afternoon’s Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The Charlotte race is the 11th race of the 2018 Xfinity Series season and comes after a couple of consecutive weekends off for the series.

Forty-three drivers/cars are entry list for Saturday’s race, so barring withdrawals, three drivers will find themselves on the outside looking in after Saturday morning’s qualifying session. Several Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are on the entry list for this weekend’s Xfinity Series race, including Ty Dillon, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott and Jamie McMurray.

Xfinity Series victory lane at CMS has been dominated by Cup Series regulars in recent years, but in last year’s race, Alex Bowman, who didn’t have a full-time ride in any series at the time, got to victory lane in a JR Motorsports entry.

Bowman is a full-time Cup Series driver, now, but he’s not entered in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race.

Qualifying for the Alsco 300 is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. ET Saturday, with the race scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 1 p.m. Both may be seen live on FS1.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday’s Alsco 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: