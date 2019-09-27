NASCAR Xfinity: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs roll into race two Saturday with the running of the Drive for the Cure 250 on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. Saturday’s race is the fourth and final road-course race of the season.

Chase Briscoe is the defending winner of the Drive for the Cure 250 and the only series winner on the Roval, as this weekend will mark on the second race weekend on the CMS oval-road course hybrid.

Qualifying for the Drive for the Cure 250 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET Saturday with the race to follow at approximately 3:30. Both may be seen on the NBC Sports Network, with the network joining qualifying live at 12:30 p.m.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

