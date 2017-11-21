NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Ty Majeski strike developmental deals with Roush Fenway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Roush Fenway will put its No. 60 Ford on the track for NASCAR Xfinity Series competition in 2018 as a driver development program in conjunction with Ford Performance and Team Penske.

“Driver development has always been part of our DNA at Roush Fenway and Jack Roush has always taken pride in providing opportunities for up and coming drivers,” said Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark. “All three of these drivers have exhibited a great deal of potential on and off the track and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch as they hone their skills together and grow into the next generation of champions in our sport.”

Three drivers — Ty Majeski, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe — will share driving duties in the car and will have Mike Kelley as crew chief. Kelley was an Xfinity Series crew chief for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2010 until 2012, and together, Kelley and Stenhouse claimed two-consecutive series drivers’ championships in 2011 and 2012.

In 2014, Kelley moved with Stenhouse to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (then-Sprint Cup Series). He spent one season in the Cup Series.

Kelley has been a crew chief at the NASCAR national level since 2006, spending all that time with Roush Fenway Racing. He was crew chief for Majeski on the No. 60 team for the Nov. 18, 2017, season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. They started ninth and finished 10th in Majeski’s third-career series start.

Cindric and Briscoe both join the No. 60 RFR Xfinity Series team from Brad Keselowski Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. BKR shuttered operations at the end of the 2017 season. Both drivers raced full-time for BKR in 2017 and made the series playoffs. Cindric advanced to the Championship Four and finished the year third in the standings.

Briscoe is expected to be named the 2017 Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year. He claimed his first-career win in the series in the finale at Homestead on Nov. 17.

Cindric made his Xfinity Series debut at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., in 2017, finishing 16th while driving for Team Penske. That has been his only Xfinity Series start, to date. Briscoe has yet to compete in an Xfinity Series race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily).