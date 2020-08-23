NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Briscoe closes Dover doubleheader with win

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 23: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Highpoint.com Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drydene 200 at Dover International Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe started Sunday’s Drydene 200, the second Drydene 200 race of the weekend for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, in the back in a backup car because of an on-track incident in Saturday’s Drydene 200. But Briscoe got to the front of Sunday’s 200-lap race before the halfway point and dominated the second half of the race en route to his sixth win of the season. With the win, Briscoe pulled ahead of fellow-Ford driver Austin Cindric in the 2020 wins column.

“We haven’t won in a month-and-a-half, but it feels like five years,” Briscoe said in a post-race interview on the NBC Sports Network. “We’re kind of back where I feel we were at the beginning of the year. Truthfully, I feel like today was the most dominant car we’ve had all year long.”

Ross Chastain finished second, Cindric was third, and Brandon Jones finished fourth. Daniel Hemric, who also started in the back because of a driver change in the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, rounded out the top-five.

“We have been able to use these doubleheaders to try to learn from day to day, and I think we did that,” Hemric said. “Probably a little bit backwards, but I think we reeled in the PPG Ford Mustang at the end, but just didn’t have enough time. We got cut off, there, trying to get into the pit box. It wasn’t meant to be. To come out with a top-three is a solid day. I felt like I drove my butt off, and the team made improvements from the day before with execution, and that is all I can ask for some days.”

Briscoe took the lead from Saturday’s winner, Justin Allgaier, on lap 71 and won the stage that ended at lap 90. Briscoe, then, continued to lead most of the remaining laps. Ross Chastain beat Briscoe off pit road during the race’s only cycle of green-flag pit stops inside the final 50 laps, but nearly as soon as they returned to the track, Briscoe retook the position from Chastain before the cycle of stops completed.

Allgaier, after losing the lead to Briscoe, was assessed an uncontrolled tire penalty during the caution that followed the second stage. Allgaier recovered to finish seventh, among his three JR Motorsports teammates. All four JRM drivers finished in the top-10 in consecutive order, beginning with Hemric’s top-five. Hemric and Allgaier’s teammates, Noah Gragson and Michael Annett, finished sixth and eighth, respectively.

An inversion of the top-15 at the finish of Saturday’s race put Brett Moffitt on the pole Sunday. he led the first 24 laps before Chastain took the lead on a lap-25 restart that followed a lap-20 competition caution. Chastain won the opening stage on lap-45, his first stage win of the season, before Allgaier took the lead on the lap-52 restart.

Other top-10 finishers included Riley Herbst in ninth and Moffitt in 10th.

The second half of the race ran caution free. The yellow flag waved twice for on-track incidents, first for Vinnie Miller on lap 11 and, then, for Jeffrey Earnhardt on lap 64.

Below, is the complete finishing order of Sunday’s Drydene 200 at Dover:

