NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Briscoe closes regular season with Bristol win

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 18: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 18, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season closed Friday night with Chase Briscoe in victory lane at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway after winning the Food City 300. The win was Briscoe’s series-leading seventh win in the 26-race regular season.

“We had a good Ford Performance Racing School Mustang from the get go, but I don’t think we necessarily had the best car starting off,” Briscoe said. “I knew we were going to be in the ballpark, just based off those first few laps. The track was changing quite a bit, and we just needed to stay ahead of that and be ready for which way it went. All night, our car was good on the long run after about 35 laps, so we were lucky that last stretch stayed green. Our Ford Performance Racing School Mustang really came alive in the last 10-15 laps, and I’m glad we were able to take advantage of it and come out with a win.”

Briscoe took his race-winning lead from fellow-Ford driver Austin Cindric on lap 295 of the 300-lap race. Ross Chastain also passed Cindric for runner-up honors after leading 117 laps. Cindric finished third, Harrison Burton was fourth, and Justin Allgaier was fifth after leading a race-high 126 laps.

Only one of 12 playoff positions remained up for grabs heading into Friday night’s race. Bradon Brown claimed that spot by the end of the first 85-lap stage when Jeremy Clements failed to earn stage points.

Brown joined Cindric, Briscoe, Chastain, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Allgaier, Burton, Michael Annett, Brandon Jones, Riley Herbst and Ryan Sieg — drivers already locked into the playoffs before the Bristol regular-season finalle.

Meanwhile, Allgaier dominated both the 85-lap stages, winning both. He had tallied all of his 126-laps led by the time he lost the lead on pit road after the second stage. Most of the laps not led by Allgaier in the first two stages were led by Chastain.

Briscoe was first off pit road after the second stage, but lost the lead to Chastain on lap 179. Cindric took the lead on lap 253 and ran up front until he was passed by Briscoe in the closing laps.

Anthonly Alfredo finished sixth, Gragson was seventh, Jones eighth, Jeb Burton ninth and Herbst was 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

