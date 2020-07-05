NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Briscoe continues dominance at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 04: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Highpoint.com Ford, and crew celebrate by kissing the bricks after winning the the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 04, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series ran its first-ever race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday, but the end result of the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard was a rather common one in 2020 — Indiana native Chase Briscoe in victory lane. Saturday’s win was Briscoe’s series-leading fifth win of the season, his second-straight and his third in the last four races.

“Everybody knows that I grew up and my hero in racing was Tony Stewart,” Briscoe said. “To get to drive for him and watch him win the Brickyard, that was always his signature thing, and I just wanted to do it. Obviously, it is not the same prestige as winning on the oval, but you still won at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It doesn’t matter if you are racing on the oval, the road course, the dirt track or even the parking lot, it is special when you win here. Growing up, coming here all the time, it is unbelievable to think that I just won here. I am so happy to get HighPoint.com in victory lane again. I am worn out. That fence climb will take a lot out of you.”

Briscoe led nearly half the race, running up front for 30 laps of the 62-lap total distance, but for his latest win, he took the lead on the penultimate lap and held off A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric, both at least somewhat considered road-course specialists in Xfinity Series competition. Briscoe was the race leader soon after the final restart of the race in the final 10 laps, but he gave up that lead and second to Allmendinger and Cindric when he ran off the course on lap 59. He recovered, though, and retook his lead in the final two laps.

Justin Haley and Noah Gragson also got by Allmendinger and Cindric in the final laps to finish second and third. Allmendinger and Cindric rounded out the top-five.

“Obviously, we were racing really hard for the win, and the thing about these cars is you have to be all the way on the inside to make a move, and I probably didn’t quite commit to the areas where I could have used a bit more of my car,” Cindric said. “I feel like that is my missed opportunity. I am not sure how many more opportunities I had other than the ones that I knew I could take. I feel like the opportunity was there. The 98 (Briscoe) drove off the race track, and the seas kind of parted for me, and A.J. was driving extremely defensive, and I feel like that is why I was able to stay with him, but I just couldn’t quite seal the deal.”

Cindric was the only driver other than Briscoe to lead more than two laps, running up front for 21. Cindric and Allmendinger’s top-five finishes came after both drivers raced from the back at least once in the race.

Allmendinger started 30th as a part-time driver in the Xfinity Series. He made his way toward the front before a pit-road speeding penalty just before the first stage ended at lap 20. Cindric won the opening stage and was a mainstay up front in the first third of the race before he was penalized for jumping the restart that followed a lap-26 yellow flag.

Cindric had led 18 laps before the penalty. After the penalty, though, Briscoe took over to lead most of the remaining laps, including a stage-two win at lap 40.

Ross Chastain finished sixth, and Justin Allgaier was seventh after a late-race, pit-road penalty. Alex Labbe finished eighth, Michael Annett was ninth, and Preston Pardus finished 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard:

