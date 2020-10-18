NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Briscoe dominates Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 17: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford, celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on October 17, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe became the first driver to secure advancement to the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship four in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway next month with his win Saturday in the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway near Kansas Speedway. The win was Briscoe’s ninth win in 30 races, so far, this year, making him the first non-NASCAR Cup Series driver to win nine races in a season.

“I am super happy to be locked into the championship four at Phoenix,” Briscoe said. “It’s going to be a lot less stressful the next two weeks and will allow the team to focus on preparing our Ford Mustangs instead of worrying about points. I can’t say thank you enough to everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing. This Ford Performance Racing School Mustang was lights-out. This is the car we had at Vegas, and I want to take it to Phoenix now, because of how good it was. It is so cool to get all our partners in victory lane and crazy to think we’ve done it nine times this season. It has been an unbelievable year, but we have three more to go get. Hopefully, we can finish it out strong.”

Daniel Hemric took runner up honors, Ryan Sieg finished third, Justin Haley was fourth, and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five. Hemric’s top-five came after and unscheduled pit stop in the first stage of the race.

Sieg led laps late in the race through pit strategy. he stayed out longer during the race’s only cycle of green-flag pit stops in the final 60 laps. He also stayed out while most of the frontrunners pitted during a lap 168 caution to lead additional laps.

Briscoe dominated Saturday’s race. After taking his first lead from Ross Chastain on lap 21, he lead 159 laps of the 200-lap race, including stage wins on lap 45 and lap 90.

The yellow flag waved 10 times in the race, including the two cautions at the end of the first two stages and a lap-25 competition caution. The second caution for an on-track incident came on a lap-15 restart for a wreck between two playoff drivers, pole sitter Noah Gragson and Austin Cindric, as they battled for the lead.

“I was so close down the backstretch when Noah and Austin and them guys crashed,” Briscoe said. “Honestly, Austin, I don’t know how he kept it going straight. He was wrecked in front of me three or four times. That is a good thing that my Ford Performance teammate kept it straight, because we were definitely in that one, and that would have ended our night. I am looking forward to going to Texas with no stress.”

Gragson retired from the race with a last-place finish, and Cindric wound up 27 laps down in 28th position by the checkered flag.

Two more playoff drivers, Brandon Jones and Justin Allgaier, were among drivers collected in a multi-car crash that resulted in the ninth caution of the race on a lap-173 restart. The multi-car crash also included the car of Anthony Alfredo turning upside down and sliding down the track. Alfredo was uninjured.

Despite sustaining damage in the crash, Allgaier and Jones still managed top-10 finishes — Jones with a ninth-place finish and Allgaier in 10th. Other top-10 finishers including Josh Williams in sixth, Brett Moffitt in seventh and Michael Annett eighth.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Kansas Lottery 300:

