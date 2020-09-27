NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Briscoe dominates Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 26: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 FIELDS Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe has said that he thinks he needs eight NASCAR Xfinity Series wins this season to be considered for a top-flight NASCAR Cup Series ride for next year. He reached that eight-win mark Saturday with his win of the Alsco 300, the first race of the 2020 Xfinity Series playoffs, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He began the playoffs the same way he ended the regular season, as Saturday’s win was his second-straight, following a win the previous weekend in the regular-season finale at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. It also completed an LVMS sweep, as he won the race there earlier this season.

“I knew this team was fully capable of achieving that and even more,” Briscoe said of his eight-win goal. “I just can’t say thank you enough to Gene Haas and Tony Stewart (car co-owners) and everyone that lets me drive these race cars. It has been an unbelievable season, and we still have a lot, six more wins that we can try to get and a championship. That is what we are going to try to do. I am so happy to start the playoffs like this. After the last couple weeks we had, to go to Bristol and win and now here is a pretty good way to start our playoffs.”

Briscoe dominated his latest race, leading all but 36 laps of the 200-lap race. He lost the lead for the last time during a cycle of green-flag pit stops with just over 50 laps remaining. When caution came out on lap 155 for a tire that rolled into the infield during the green-flag cycle Michael Annett was the only driver who still hadn’t pitted and was, therefore, the race leader. Briscoe was back in the lead when Annett made his pit stop under yellow on lap 158.

Noah Gragson finished second, Daniel Hemric was third, Justin Allgaier fourth, and Ryan Sieg rounded out the top-five and running inside the top-five throughout the race but having a problematic stop during the aforementioned green-flag cycle.

Briscoe’s dominance of Saturday’s race included stage wins on lap 45 and lap 90. After starting on the pole, he led 20 laps of the first 45-lap stage, losing the lead and second to Austin Cindric and Ross Chastain on a lap-14 restart.

Chastain also led laps before Briscoe retook the lead on lap 39. Back up front and after his first-stage win, Briscoe led throughout the second stage and remained up front until pitting under green on lap 148.

Cindric finished sixth, Annett was seventh, Anthony Alfredo eighth, Harrison Burton ninth, and Justin Haley rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Alsco 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

