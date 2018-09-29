NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Briscoe first winner on Charlotte’s Roval

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe took the checkered flag in the Drive for the Cure 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the new Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday. The win not only made Briscoe the first winner on the road course-oval hybrid, it also was his first-career win in the series.

“This is unreal. I was four seconds off in practice and my guys stuck behind me and kept working with me,” Briscoe said. “It’s just an honor and privilege to drive a race car and to do it for my hero Tony Stewart and get a win. I feel like my career was getting really bad this year, and I needed to get my stock back up, and I just can’t believe it.”

Justin Marks finished second in his final-career Xfinity Series race, Austin Cindric was third, Ryan Preece fourth, and Christopher Bell rounded out the top-five.

“Everybody just seemed like whoever could just not slip or struggle for grip was the biggest thing,” Preece said. “I was just fighting that tight, loose, tight, getting into a turn and just not having a lot of forward drive to get up off the corner. I just had to use raw speed and really take care of the tires as long as I could, and we ended up fourth, so it was a good day.”

Daniel Hemric was Briscoe’s top competition for the lead early in the final 25-lap stage of the 55-lap race, but while running second, Hemric missed a chicane soon after the final restart inside the final 15 laps and was penalized. As a result, he wounded up outside the top-10 of the running order. He was 10th at the finish.

Hemric and Bell were stage winners, with Hemric winning the first 15-lap stage of the race and Bell the second.

Cindric started on the pole, and Hemric was alongside in second. Hemric lost the second spot to Tyler Reddick on the first lap. Cindric led the first 13 laps, but he spun and Hemric was in position to take advantage, taking the lead for the final two laps of the stage.

Hemric stayed out between the two stages and remained up front, but on the restart for stage two, he lost the lead to Briscoe. Briscoe and Hemric gave up their top-two positions in the running order to pit in the final laps of the stage, instead of waiting until stage end. That stop was Hemric’s only pit stop of the race.

After others pitted, Bell was up front to take the stage-two win, but after pitting after the second stage, Bell was 13th for the restart for the final stage, with Briscoe and Hemric on the front row.

Despite the unknown of the Roval and high attrition through multiple practice sessions of qualifying for the Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Aside from the cautions after each of the first two stages, the yellow flag waved three other times, and the first of those was for a stalled Alex Labbe on lap two.

The yellow flag waved right after the restart early in stage three on lap 34 for a multi-car crash that started with contact between Ryan Truex and Ty Majeski and included a Michael Annett spin and several other cars getting collected. The final caution came with about 15 laps remaining for debris from Ryan Sieg’s car.

Sieg was involved in an incident with regular-season champion Justin Allgaier in the final two laps of the second stage, but the race continued to run under green. Allgaier was 15th at the finish.

Other top-10 finishers included Matt Tifft in sixth, Cole Custer in seventh, Kaz Grala eighth and Reddick ninth.

Playoff drivers outside the top-10 at the checkered flag included Ryan Reed in 11th, Ross Chastain in 12th, Elliott Sadler 14th, Allgaier 15th, Truex 16th and Brandon Jones in 22nd.

“Our strategy was that maybe there was going to be a lot of carnage and to wait and let things play out and see who’s left to race at the end, but kind of turned out to be not a lot of wrecks and ,instead, a lot of smooth racing,” Jones said. “Honestly, a lot of people came out clean on the track, so we’re sitting in a tough spot now, points-wise, but we have the mentality that we left here without a torn up race car, and I think there’s no reason why we can’t do it at Dover next weekend after sitting on the pole there last spring. We just have to go do it.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).