NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Briscoe goes full-time with SHR

By AMANDA VINCENT

After putting together rides in the No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford and the No. 60 Roush Fenway Racing Ford to run 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2018, Chase Briscoe will embark on his first full season of Xfinity Series competition in 2019. He’ll drive SHR’s No. 98 in all 33 races next year, according to an announcement from Stewart-Haas on Tuesday.

“I got a taste of what Stewart-Haas Racing is capable of in the five races I ran with the team this year,” Briscoe said. “Winning at Charlotte was one of the greatest moments of my career, and I have to thank Nutri Chomps, Ford, Tony Stewart, Gene Haas and Fred Biagi for believing in me and providing this opportunity to race fulltime. I’ve been working so hard for this moment and 2019 can’t come soon enough. If I could fast forward to February and climb inside the No. 98 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang there at Daytona, I would.”

Briscoe’s first, and to this point only, series win came in the No. 98 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “roval” in September. Including the CMS win, he posted three top-10 finishes last year, the other three coming in the No. 60.

“I’ve been paying attention to Chase since he raced sprint cars, and I saw how well he transitioned to stock cars,” Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart said. “It was obviously great to see him in our Ford Mustangs a few times this year, and Chase didn’t disappoint. His win at Charlotte showed us a lot. He was patiently aggressive, and he did a really good job of managing his tires. He’s learned a lot in a very short period of time, and we’re really looking forward to seeing what he can do when he’s in the same car, working with the same crew, week in and week out. It was our desire to have him in our race cars, but thanks to Nutri Chomps and Ford, they made it happen.”

Briscoe competed full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017 for the now-defunct Brad Keselowski racing, posting a win, 10 top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes int he 23 races that season. He also won his only Truck Series start in 2018 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio.

