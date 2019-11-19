NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Briscoe top rookie of 2019

ROSSBURG, OHIO – JULY 31: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #27 DiaEdge Ford, stands by his truck during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on July 31, 2019 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Although Chase Briscoe finished fourth in the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-finale at Homestead-Miami on Saturday, he was among award winners, being named the 2019 Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year.

“There’s a lot of great race car drivers that have won that, obviously,” Briscoe said. “It’s pretty neat to get it in the Truck Series and now the XFINITY Series, so hopefully one day I can try to do it in Cup.”

Briscoe had a fairly significant amount of Xfinity experience heading into the 2019 season, already having 17 starts under his belt from 2018, including a race win, but the 2019 season was his first full-time season in the series, making him eligible for top rookie honors. He claimed a second-career Xfinity win in 2019 at Iowa Speedway in Newman. He also made the playoffs this year and wound up fifth in the overall driver standings. His season stats also included 13 top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes in 33 races behind the wheel of the No. 98 Ford entered through a partnership between Stewart-Haas Racing and Biagi-DenBeste Racing.

“Overall, I’m really thankful Ford Performance let me run this season, Fred Biagi, NutriChomps,” Briscoe said. “It was definitely a good year. I wish we would have had more wins, but we definitely had the speed to.”

