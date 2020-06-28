NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Briscoe wins at Pocono

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 28: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Highpoint.com Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons at Pocono Raceway on June 28, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe continued his dominance of 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series competition Sunday by winning the Pocono Green 225 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. The win was Briscoe’s fourth in the first 12 races of the season.

“We were really not that good at the beginning,” Briscoe said. ”We kind of struggled and didn’t have the speed I really anticipated us to have here, and then Zippy (crew chief Greg Zipadelli) and the guys just kept working on it and kept getting it better and better. We had the lead, there, after I sped on pit road, and I was a little worried. But, fortunately, a lot of the good cars got tore up, so that made it a little bit easier to get back through the field. And, then, me and Ross (Chastain), it was pretty fun. He’s always one of the hardest guys to race against and pass, and just really cool to get HighPoint.com, here, in victory lane. This is their home track. I was at the Mendiburu’s family house last night, so it’s pretty cool for them to win at their home track, so I know it means a lot. It’s cool to get all of our partners in victory lane — Ford Performance Racing School, Fields, Dell Production Alliance Group, Go Bowling, Huffy Bicycles. We’ve got a lot of really cool partners, and we’re halfway to eight, so hopefully, we can keep going.”

Ross Chastain finished second collected the fourth and final Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus by being the highest finisher among the four drivers vying for the $100,000. Alex Labbe, Justin Haley and Austin Cindric were the other three drivers in contention for the bonus. Labbe finished 17th. Haley was penalized two laps for aggressive driving after spinning Riley Herbst on lap 49 and finished 23rd. Cindric wound up 29th after he collected in a crash that brought out the seventh caution of the race on lap 53.

“It seemed like a couple of cars in front of me were checked up,” Cindric said. ”The 9 (Noah Gragson) was sliding off the bottom lane, and I don’t know if he got into the 21 (Myatt Snider) or the 21 hooked him. I don’t know. Either way, it caused a big pile-up. We were, obviously. on the front side of our strategy. We had an incredibly fast MoneyLion Ford Mustang all day. We were able to cut through traffic when we needed to and just the wrong place, wrong time. It really stinks. I feel this is part of the long list of races where I feel like we should have contended for the win, and here I am early, so it stinks, but that’s racing.”

Jeremy Clements, Myatt Snider and Michael Annett rounded out the top-five in Sunday’s race.

Briscoe was the race leader with Snider in second and Chastain in third when he fell off the pace and spun with a tire going down, bringing out the eighth caution of the race on lap 69. Briscoe’s tire problem and a Chastain pit stop but Snider up front for the restart.

Chastain was back up to second, and Chastain to third soon after the restart. After a three-way-battle between the three drivers, Chastain took the lead on lap 77. Briscoe, then, took the lead on lap 83.

The yellow flag waved for a ninth and final time, setting a record for most cautions in an Xfinity Series race at Pocono, on lap 85. That caution resulted in an extra lap added to the scheduled 90-lap race distance for a two-lap, green-flag run to the finish. Chastain took the lead on the final restart, but just before the white flag, Briscoe returned to the top spot for the win.

The first of those record nine cautions came on the opening lap for Brandon Jones, who was the first driver out of the race after winning a NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Pocono earlier in the day.

Cindric and Allgaier were the stage winners in the first half of the race, with Cindric winning the first 20-lap stage and Allgaier up front when the second stage ended at lap 40. Chastain led a race-high 31 laps, while Briscoe led 24. Cindric was the only other driver to lead more than 10 laps, running up front for 11.

Finishing the race sixth through 10th were Allgaier, Brett Moffitt, Timmy Hill, Riley Herbst and Jesse Little.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Pocono Green 225 at Pocono Raceway:

