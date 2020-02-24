NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Briscoe wins delayed race in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 23: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford, poses with the winners sticker after the rain delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on February 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe kicked off the three-race west coast swing with a win in the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The race began Saturday, but after 50 of 200 scheduled laps, rain forced postponement of the rest of the race until Sunday evening, after the completion of the Pennzoil 400 for the NASCAR Cup Series.

“It’s so early, but definitely, it’s nice to get a win early,” Briscoe said. ”I think, obviously, we were hoping that we could get a win at some point in the year. We expected to, but to get it before Phoenix is definitely nice, just because we can go there and kind of try some stuff, because I feel like that’s one place I need to get way better at. That being said, it’s nice to take the point lead. It doesn’t mean as much this early in the season, like you said, but it’s a good confidence-booster for all the guys, and it goes a long way when you’re that first garage stall with your guys and their work ethic and everything else. We knew that we could go win races, but to get one this early in the year, I think it’ll go a long way, especially on this west coast swing. It’s hard to stay motivated, and for us to win the first one, that definitely goes a long way.”

Austin Cindric finished second in the Xfinity race, giving Ford a one-two sweep.

“It was definitely a track position-sensitive race after the sun went down,” Briscoe said. ”We knew it was gonna tighten up and tried to adjust for it on the final stop and didn’t get quite enough, and then, obviously, lost a little track position. I tried to hang it wide open on Chase’s door, but track position is pretty important, and then, just fell off too tight following him, there. It was pretty bottom-dominant. It was really weird the track didn’t take any rubber today, even in the Cup race. That was different than what I expected, but overall, a great day for our MoneyLion Ford Mustang, and we’ll try again next week at Fontana.”

Ryan Sieg was third, Noah Gragson was fourth, and Harrison Burton finished fifth.

Briscoe led a race-high 89 laps, including taking a stage one win before the race was red-flagged Saturday. He led most of the 50 laps that were completed on Saturday after starting the race on the front row.

Justin Allgaier took the lead from Briscoe on lap three, and Sieg led briefly by staying out while everyone else pitted during a lap-19 caution. When the race restarted, Briscoe retook the lead. Allgaier was near the back of the top-10 after trouble on pit road.

Joe Graf Jr. was the race leader overnight as a result of staying out while everyone else pitted at the conclusion of the first 45-lap stage. The race was still under the scheduled caution after the end of the opening stage when the race was postponed. When the race resumed Sunday, Graf made his pit stop, turning the lead back over to Briscoe.

Allgaier moved into the second position just before a caution for an Alex Labbe spin on lap 70 and took the lead from Briscoe when the race restarted and remained up front to win the second stage at lap 90.

Allgaier continued to lead into the final 110-lap stage of the race, but on lap 124, he lost that lead to Cindric and soon lost second to Sieg. Allgaier was fourth on the final restart following a fifth and final caution for a Myatt Snider spin on lap 162, and by the end of the race, he was back to eighth after leading 63 laps.

Cindric was up front, again, after a cycle of green-flag pit stops completed after lap 150, but Briscoe took what would end up being his race-winning lead when he got out of the pits during the final caution.

Brandon Jones finishes sixth, and Michael Annett was seventh. Riley Herbst was ninth, and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-10 after a pit-road speeding penalty during the green-flag cycle of stops.

Brandon Brown was 11th, the final driver on the lead lap at the checkered flag.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).