NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Briscoe wins second race of Homestead doubleheader

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA – JUNE 14: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on June 14, 2020 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A day after rebounding from starting six laps down to finishing on the lead lap in the top-10 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, Chase Briscoe claimed his third win of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Sunday in the Contender Boats 250, also at Homestead. He was first off pit road during a lap-166 caution that sent the race to the first of two overtimes and maintained that lead through another restart for his latest win.

“That was a team win, for sure,” Briscoe said. “Yesterday, we were so good and then today, I don’t know if it was the heat or what, but we weren’t very good. We were decent on a long run but the 9 (Noah Gragson) was better. It is a testament to all the guys at Stewart-Haas Racing. We had a pretty good alternate there with Zippy (Greg Zipadelli, fill-in crew chief). (Suspended crew chief Richard) Boswell and the guys put the tune-up on us. Happy to get Ford Performance Racing School back in victory lane. HighPoint.com, all of our partners — Henry Rifle, Production Alliance Group, Fields, Huffy Bicycles and everyone that makes this deal possible. We have a good run going, so far, and we are looking to win a bunch more.”

Brandon Jones finished second, Ross Chastain was third.

“This was, by far, probably the hottest we’ve been in a while anyways,” Jones said. “I think it was great that we were able to run back-to-back races. It was great that we were able to take the same exact car to the second race, as well. That really helps us with our notes to adjust on the car for today. This was kind of redemption for us, really. I know yesterday we were in the same exact spot and had a chance to win it today.”

With a fourth-place finish, A.J. Allmendinger claimed the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus as the top finisher among himself, Noah Gragson, Justin Haley and Daniel Hemric.

With the Dash 4 Cash bonus win at Homestead on Sunday, Allmendinger will be among the four battling for another such bonus Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. As the top-three race finishers, Briscoe, Jones and Chastain will challenge Allmendinger for the prize.

Gragson and Haley finished fifth and sixth.

“It’s unacceptable by my standards,” Gragson said. “We can’t keep finishing these races in fifth.”

Hemric was the only D4C driver outside the top-10 at the checkered flag. He wound up 31st after being involved in incident that resulted in the sixth and final caution of the race on lap 171.

Sunday’s race may have seemed like deja vu for Gragson. For the second-consecutive race, he led the most laps and was up front when a late-race caution came out but failed to win. Gragson and Austin Cindric combined to lead 141 laps of the race that was scheduled for 167 laps but extended to a 177-lap distance by the two overtimes. Gragson led a race-high 81 of those laps and was the leader when Cindric wrecked, bringing out the caution that led to the first overtime restart.

Gragson, though, was second off pit road when all the lead-lap cars pitted during the Cindric caution. He was back to third for the final restart.

Gragson started the race in the back because of an unapproved change to his car. The only Dash 4 Cash driver who didn’t start in the back was Haley. Hemric was in the back for the start of the race because of a driver change from Saturday’s race, also at Homestead-Miami. His JR Motorsports boss Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove the car to a top-five Saturday. Allmendinger started in the back Sunday, because he didn’t contest Saturday’s race.

One of Gragson’s JR Motorsports teammates, Justin Allgaier, also started in the back in a backup car. And like Gragson, Allgaier made his way toward the front quickly, but his trouble on pit road and a flat tire plagued Allgaier later in the race.

As Gragson made his way toward the front early in the race, Cindric dominated early after taking his first lead on lap 11. Cindric, though, failed to win the opening 40-lap stage. The first stage win, instead, went to Ryan Sieg, just as it did Saturday. Sieg mirrored his strategy from the previous day’s race by pitting for tires during a lap-20 competition caution and using the new tires to get to the front by a restart following a lap-33 caution.

Jones led early in the second stage, but Cindric got back to the front on lap 51. By lap 68, Gragson was in the lead. Gragson will still up front when the second stage ended at lap 80.

Gragson and Cindric both led laps early in the final stage, or second half, of the race. Cindric was the leader when he got into the wall on lap 106. Gragson, then, retook the lead, and Cindric made an unscheduled pit stop for a flat right-rear tire.

With the stop, Cindric had enough fuel to go the remaining distance, if he needed to, allowing him to stay out when the remainder of the race field cycled through green-flag pit stops after lap 115. When everyone else made their green-flag stops, Cindric cycled back to the lead on lap 126. But then, Gragson was on newer tires and closed on Cindric to retake the lead on lap 130.

Myatt Snider finished seventh. Saturday’s winner Harrison Burton finished eighth, despite an unscheduled pit stop for a flat tire just before lap 160. Riley Herbst was ninth, and Cindric rounded out the top 10 after his late-race incident.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Contender Boats 250 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

