NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Elliott drives for JR Motorsports at Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Elliott is pulling double-duty Daytona 500 weekend, as he’ll pilot the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel for JRM in Daytona,” Elliott said. “Kelley (Earnhardt Miller), Dale (Earnhardt Jr., JRM co-owners) and the entire organization have been so great to work with over the years. We won this race back in 2016 and this year we’re looking to get back into victory lane with AfterShokz.”

Elliott raced full-time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports in 2014 and 2015, winning the series championship in 2014 and finishing second in the standings in 2015, before moving on to race for Hendrick Motorsports in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series the following year. In all, he has five Xfinity wins with JR Motorsports, the most recent coming at Daytona in 2016. Elliott ran partial schedules in the Xfinity Series in 2016 and 2018 for JR Motorsports and GMS Racing.

“This is more than just putting a driver in a car,” JR Motorsports General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “Chase is family to us and an integral part of our history. He helped kick start our run of championships back in 2014 and has driven our cars to victory in several prestigious events, including a win at Daytona in 2016. We jumped at the chance of having one of our own return for this race.”

