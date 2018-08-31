NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Elliott returns to GMS Racing for Darlington, Indianapolis

By AMANDA VINCENT

GMS Racing has added two races to its deal with Chase Elliott that has put the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver behind the wheel of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for several races. Elliott has returned to GMS to drive the No. 23 in Saturday’s Sport Clips Help a Hero 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and the Sept. 8 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Spencer Gallagher was slated to drive the car in those two races, but he has been sidelined by a shoulder injury sustained in a workout.

“Due to Spencer Gallagher’s shoulder injury, Chase Elliott will return to the No. 23 Chevrolet, beginning this weekend at Darlington Raceway, as well (as) next week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said. “As Gallagher continues to work with his doctor back home in Vegas, we do not have an exact time frame of when he will return to the seat.”

Gallagher started the season as the full-time driver of the No. 23, but after claiming his first-career series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, he was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. He was reinstated in early July, but has raced sparingly since the reinstatement.

In Gallagher’s absence, Elliott has driven the No. 23 in five races, so far, this year, posting a best finish of second at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. He has two-career Xfinity Series starts at Darlington, including a win there in 2014.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).