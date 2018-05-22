NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Elliott to run five races for GMS Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott will drive the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet four NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule in 2018, beginning with Saturday’s race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

“I appreciate GMS letting me get behind the wheel of the No. 23,” Elliott said. “I’m excited to have Hooters on the car for Charlotte. It’s a big week for them, and I look forward to representing them in a new way on the Xfinity side.”

Elliott also is expected to drive the No. 23 on June 2 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.; at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., on June 30; Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 6 and at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 17.

Spencer Gallagher was slated to drive the No. 23 full-time this season but was indefinitely suspended by NASCAR earlier this month as a result of a violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy. Johnny Sauter, a driver for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drove the car at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on May 5, the one Xfinity Series race since Gallagher’s suspension.

Elliott has 73-career Xfinity Series starts, all for JR Motorsports, including two full-time seasons in 20014 and 2015. He has five-career wins and 31 top-fives and was the Xfinity Series champion in 2014. Elliott already has one Xfinity start this season, resulting in a 12th-place finish, in the series-opening race at Daytona in February.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).