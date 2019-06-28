NASCAR Xfinity: Chicagoland Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a weekend off, the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action Saturday at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., for the Camping World 300. Saturday’s Xfinity Series race is the middle race of a NASCAR national-series tripleheader at Chicagoland.

Forty-one drivers are on the preliminary entry list for this weekend’s Xfinity race, so barring any withdrawals, three cars/drivers on that list will fail to make the 38 car race. The only big-name Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular on the preliminary entry list for the Xfinity race at Chicagoland is two-time race winner Joey Logano. Kyle Larson, who isn’t entered, is the defending winnr of the Camping World 300.

Among Xfinity Series regulars, Illinois native Justin Allgaier leads the way as a two-time series winner at his home track, including a win in 2017.

Qualifying for the Camping World 300 is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at approximately 3 p.m. Both will air live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway:

