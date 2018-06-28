NASCAR Xfinity: Chicagoland Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

Next up on the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is Saturday’s Overton’s 300 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. It’s the middle race of a NASCAR national-series tripleheader at the track that saw its NASCAR race weekend moved from September to June for 2018.

Justin Allgaier heads into the rescheduled Chicagoland weekend as the defending winner of the Overton’s 300. To repeat, he’ll have to beat not only series regulars, but several Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series interlopers, including Paul Menard, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Kevin Harvick.

In all, 42 drivers/cars are on the entry list for Saturday’s race, two more than an Xfinity Series full field of 40. Qualifying is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m. Both qualifying and the race will be shown live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the entry list for Saturday’s Overton’s 300 at Chicagoland Speedway: