NASCAR Xfinity: Chip Ganassi Racing confirms hiring of John Hunter Nemechek

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chip Ganassi Racing confirmed multiple reports of John Hunter Nemechek’s hiring by officially confirming Tuesday that Nemechek will drive the No. 42 CGR Chevrolet in a partial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule in 2018.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Chip Ganassi Racing,” Nemechek said. “I feel like their cars and organization were the talk of the garage in 2017 and I hope to play a part in continuing their run of success in 2018 and beyond. Also, Fire Alarm Services has been a supporter of my career since 2016 at our family-owned team, and I am looking forward to continuing that partnership at Chip Ganassi Racing. I am extremely grateful to Shannon and Connie Smith, owners of Fire Alarm Services, Inc. I also want to thank my father for all that he has done to help grow my passion for racing.”

Kyle Larson, one of Chip Ganassi Racing’s drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, is assumed to be one of the drivers with which Nemechek will share the No. 42 NXS seat. Four drivers shared driving duties of the No. 42 last year — Larson, Tyler Reddick, Justin Marks and Alex Bowman. The team won five races in 2017, with Larson winning three and Reddick and Bowman one apiece. Mike Shiplett will remain the crew chief on the team.

Nemechek won two races and made the playoffs in 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition, driving for the NEMCO Motorsports family-owned team. He finished the year eighth in the standings. In all, Nemechek had 76-career starts in the Truck Series, resulting in five wins, 22 top-fives and 38 top-10 finishes.

“We are happy to have John Hunter join our organization and also announce the relationship with Fire Alarm Services,” car owner Chip Ganassi said. “We had a very successful 2017 with our Xfinity program and look to improve upon that. We feel that John Hunter has the talent to be a future star in the sport and can’t wait to get him behind the wheel.”

Shiplett confirmed on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that CGR is scaling back its Xfinity Series efforts, shuttering its No. 48 team. Brennan Poole drove that car full-time in 2017, making the playoffs and finishing the season sixth in points on the strength of four top-fives and 17 top-10 finishes.

