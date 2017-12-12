NASCAR Xfinity: Chip Ganassi Racing scales back, reportedly adds John Hunter Nemechek

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chip Ganassi Racing is paring down its NASCAR Xfinity Series efforts for 2018, shuttering operations of its No. 48 Chevrolet team in the series, according to team crew chief Mike Shiplett. Meanwhile, CGR is expected to announce that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series alumnus John Hunter Nemechek is expected to be announced as a driver to share the seat in the No. 42 CGR Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series with Kyle Larson, according to a Motorsport.com report. Shiplett told SiriusXM/NASCAR Radio that an announcement from Chip Ganassi Racing, regarding its Xfinity Series plans for 2018, is expected this week.

Nemechek won two races and made the playoffs in 2017 Truck Series competition, driving for the NEMCO Motorsports family-owned team. He finished the year eighth in the standings. In all, Nemechek had 76-career starts in the Truck Series, resulting in five wins, 22 top-fives and 38 top-10 finishes.

Four drivers shared the driver’s seat in the No. 42 Xfinity Series ride in 2017, including Larson, Tyler Reddick, Alex Bowman and Justin Marks, with Shiplett as crew chief. Reddick drove the car is 18 of the 33 races last year, resulting in a win at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. In all, the No. 42 team won five races during the 2017 season, with Larson winning three and Bowman one.

The No. 48 team made the playoffs in 2017 with Brennan Poole as driver. After a season that included four top-fives and 17 top-10 finish, Poole finished the year sixth in points. His departure from the No. 48 team, effective at 2017 season’s end, was announced in October.

