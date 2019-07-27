NASCAR Xfinity: Chris Rice steps up after loss of Nick Harrison

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 11: Justin Haley, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway on July 11, 2019 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaulig Racing general manager Chris Rise also will wear the hat of crew chief on Justin Haley’s No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for Saturday’s US Cellular 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

“We just came off our run at New Hampshire. We finished 13th. Not the day we wanted, but we are headed to Iowa this weekend and racing with heavy hearts for the loss of my crew chief, Nick Harrison. We will have Chris Rice filling in for the job spot this weekend.”

Harrison passed away, unexpectedly, at the age of 37 last weekend.

Rice is an experienced Xfinity Series crew chief. He has been a crew chief in the series for 318 races between 1999 and 2018, resulting in one with Scott Wimmer in 2003. He was a full-time crew chief at Kaulig Racing from 2016 through the 2018 season. In that time he had one top-five and 21 top-10 finishes.

With Harrison atop the No. 11 pit box, Haley finished 13th when the Xfinity Series raced at Iowa earlier this season. Haley also finished 12 at Iowa in 2018, a season in which he ran three Xfinity Series races.

“Nick and I had a really fast car at Iowa a few weeks back,” Haley said. “This will be our second time there this year. Hopefully, we will be just as fast and maybe get a win for Nick and see what else we can do this weekend.”

