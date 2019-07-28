NASCAR Xfinity: Chase Briscoe gets by Christopher Bell for Iowa win

NEWTON, IA – JULY 27: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #98 Ford Performance Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway on July 27, 2019 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chase Briscoe passed Christopher Bell late in the US Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway in Newton on Saturday and drove on to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2019 season and the second of his career.

“It’s nice, for sure, to finally silence everybody,” Briscoe said. “We definitely still aren’t near where we need to be, but I feel like we’ve been way closer, these past couple of weeks especially.”

Bell finished second after leading a race-high 234 laps of the 250-lap race.

John Hunter Nemechek finished third, Noah Gragson fourth, and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five.

Briscoe led only seven laps, the final seven of the race. He was the only driver to pass Bell on the track the entire race, doing so on lap 244. Briscoe and Nemechek had slightly newer tires than Bell, having last pitted during a lap 201 caution for Michael Annett. Bell last pitted for tires during a lap-152 caution for David Starr.

“To be able to hold him off as long as I did and not win the race stings,” Bell said. “It’s kind of damned if you do, damned if you don’t.”

Briscoe pitted for fuel only during the lap-152 yellow flag and was issued a penalty for running over his team’s air hose. Cole Custer also suffered a pit-road penalty for speeding during the same caution.

Custer, then, was the reason for the next caution a few laps later.

Bell was the winner of both of the 60-lap stages in the first half of the race, and until he was passed by Briscoe late in the race, lost the lead briefly a few times only by pit strategy.

After starting on the pole, Bell led the first 49 laps, giving up the lead for the first time to pit during a caution that came as a result of an Austin Cindric/Noah Gragson incident on lap 44. Zane Smith and Jeremy Clements stayed out to restart on the front row, but as soon as the race returned to green, Bell retook the lead.

Bell had led all but three laps when the yellow flag waved on lap 152. Nemechek stayed out to inherit the lead. But just like before, Bell retook the lead when the race restarted.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Justin Allgaier, Shane Lee, Justin Haley, Smith and Michael Annett.

Below, is the complete finishing order for the US Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).