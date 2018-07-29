NASCAR Xfinity: Christopher Bell claims third-straight win

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell extended his string of consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series wins to three Saturday, adding a US Cellular 250 victory at Iowa Speedway in Newton to recent wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and Kentucky Speedway in Sparta this month.

“When it’s your day, it’s your day. I’ll take them anyway I can get them, man,” Bell said. “Our Rudd Camry was really, really good. I’m just thankful that we were able to get Ruud in victory lane. This was their first win. All of these Camrys are made in Georgetown, Kentucky, here in the United States, so it’s special to win for these guys.”

For his latest win, Bell had to get back around Justin Allgaier, who won at Iowa last month, on the final lap in overtime. Allgaier took his first and only lead of the race in overtime, just before the sixth and final caution of the race on lap 250 and led a total of six laps before falling one position shy of an Iowa Speedway 2018 sweep and his third win of the season.

“I let one get away on me, but this thing was just so good I was able to come from the second row and get there,” Bell said.

Kyle Benjamin finished third, and Ross Chastain overcame an early-race pit-road speeding penalty to tie a career-best finish of fourth. His other fourth also came at Iowa Speedway in 2017.

John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top-five.

Bell led 94 laps of the race that was extended from 250 to 257 laps by a couple of late-race cautions, but Cole Custer led the most laps, running up front for 104 laps before finishing ninth as a result of contact with the wall and a pit stop for repairs during a lap 243 caution.

Custer and Bell were the stage winners, with Custer winning the first 60-lap stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Elliott Sadler on lap 27. Sadler and Custer both led laps early in the second stage before Bell became the third race lead when he took his first lead of the race with a pass on Custer on lap 116 to win the second stage that ended on lap 120.

Custer and Bell combined to lead most of the 130-lap third and final stage, other than laps ran during a lengthy cycle of green-flag pit stops that started just inside 75 laps remaining and finally concluded inside the final 50 laps of the race.

“I’ll tell you what, that long run there early in the race the 00 (Custer) was kind of able to get out on me and we were really equal, but I thought he might have been a little bit better,” Bell said. “My crew chief Jason (Ratcliff) just kept making the car better and better and better and just praying for no yellow there on that long green-flag run, and then, it came it just came time to execute on restarts.”

Bell was up front for a restart on lap 250 before losing the lead to Allgaier in a four-wide battle for the top spot just before the final caution led to a more than 17-minute red flag for track cleanup from an incident involving Matt Tifft and Max Tullman.

Sadler finished sixth, Ryan Reed was seventh, Ryan Truex eighth and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-10.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like AutoRacingDaily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).