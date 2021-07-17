NASCAR Xfinity: Christopher Bell continues winning ways at NHMS

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 17: Christopher Bell, driver of the #54 DEWALT Toyota, and AJ Allmendinger, driver of the #16 Hyperice Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2021 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Christopher Bell remains undefeated in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. His win Saturday in the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 at the track the series didn’t visit to n 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic was his third win in as many races at NHMS. The win also was the sixth-straight Xfinity win for Joe Gibbs Racing at New Hampshire and the eighth win of the season for the No. 54 team, including five with Kyle Busch.



“What I’ve got figured out is that I’ve got really, really fast race cars to drive,” Bell said. “I just love being here with Joe Gibbs Racing. All these Supras that I’ve had the last three times I’ve been here have been amazing. Hopefully, my Camry is just as good tomorrow, but if feels good to win, finally got DeWalt in victory lane. I know it’s been a long time coming.”

Justin Allgaier finished 6.2 second behind Bell but took runner-up honors. Daniel Hemric was third after a close battle with Allgaier for second in the closing laps. Austin Cindric and Harrison Burton rounded out the top-five.



“That last restart was really tough. I was just taking off really loose, so Justin was able to stay right on my left-rear and made it tough to where I couldn’t get off the corners very good,” Bell said. “Man, once this thing got some laps underneath of it, we were really, really fast. Can’t thank Chris Gayle (crew chief) and everyone on this No. 54 group to bring such a strong DeWalt Supra to the race track. It’s just an honor to be able to drive really fast race cars.”

Bell dominated the 200-lap race after taking the lead from A.J. Allmendinger on the final lap of the first 45-lap stage. After taking the stage-one win, Bell only lost the lead briefly to Allmendinger on a lap-53 restart. Bell retook the lead for good on lap 55 and claimed a second stage win on lap 90.



Jeb Burton led the first 16 laps after starting on the pole. Allmendinger took the lead from the pole sitter on lap 17.



Justin Haley finished sixth, and Myatt Snider was seventh. Josh Berry finished eighth in a substitute role for the injured Michael Annett. Brett Moffitt finished ninth, and Riley Herbst managed a 10th place finish after being turned into the wall on a lap-26 restart that followed a lap-20 competition caution.



The caution that resulted from the Herbst incident that also collected Sam Mayer and Brandon Jones was the first of only two cautions for on-track incidents. The other was for Patrick Emerling on lap 149.