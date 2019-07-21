NASCAR Xfinity: Christopher Bell dominates New Hampshire

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 20: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem-Watts Toyota, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series ROXOR 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 20, 2019 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell dominated the ROXOR 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Saturday, leading all but 14 laps of the 200-lap race en route to his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series race of 2019. Saturday’s win also was his second-straight win at NHMS.

“I just had a really good race car,” Bell said. “I’m very thankful to be able to drive these Supras for Joe Gibbs Racing and all of our partners at Rheem, Ruud, Toyota, Toyota Racing Development. Man, they just provide really fast race cars, and I’m the lucky guy who gets to drive them.”

Cole Custer finished second after running second to Bell through much of the second half of the race.

“There at the end, I felt like we had a car that could compete with him (Bell), but I just wasn’t driving the car right at the start of the race, and I got us behind on adjustments. “From there, we were kind of playing catchup. They gave me a really fast car, and I think I learned a lot, but I wish we would have won. I learned a lot, though, and I’ll be better next time. I knew I wasn’t the best here, so I thought there was stuff I had to learn. I thought I had a good idea of what I needed to do, but there was still a little bit of a learning curve during the race.”

Justin Allgaier, Tyler Reddick and Paul Menard rounded out the top-five.

Bell started the race next to pole sitter Custer on the front row and took the lead on the opening lap. The only time Bell lost the lead was when he gave up the top spot to pit during the first caution of the race that came out for John Hunter Nemechek on lap 32.

Brandon Jones was among eight drivers who stayed out during the caution and led 13 laps on his way to winning the first stage of the race that ended on lap 45. Ryan Sieg also was credited with a single lap-led during the caution.

Drivers who pitted during the first caution stayed out between the first two stages, and those who stayed out during the first yellow flag pitted after the first stage, moving Bell back up to the lead.

Bell led the remaining laps, including taking the second-stage win at lap 90. Allgaier was second to Bell to start the third and final stage, but after lap 100, Custer took over the second position.

Allgaier got out of the pits second to Bell to retake the second position in the running order during a debris caution on lap 141, but when the race restarted, Custer reassumed the position.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Chase Briscoe, Ryan Truex, Sieg, Brandon Jones and Noah Gragson.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the ROXOR 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

