NASCAR Xfinity: Christopher Bell dominates, wins at Iowa

NEWTON, IOWA – JUNE 16: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Ruud Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series CircuitCity.com 250 Presented by Tamron at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2019 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell put on a dominant performance at Iowa Speedway in Newton on Sunday evening, leading 186 of the 250-lap CircuitCity.com 250. He claimed his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the season, pulling ahead of three-race winners Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick to claim the honor of winningest Xfinity Series regular, so far this season. Bell also won at Iowa last year.

“Man, it’s pretty cool,” Bell said. “Thank you to all our partners that help put on this great show in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I got the win at Dover the weekend before Mother’s Day weekend with my mom there, and now, I won on Father’s Day weekend with my dad here. That’s pretty special.”

Custer finished second. Justing Allgaier finished third, and Harrison Burton wound up fourth after a close late-race battle with Allgaier for the third spot. Zane Smith rounded out the top-five.

“I think every driver would agree that this place puts on the best racing we go to,” Custer said. “It was fun. Christopher and them had the best car all day. I feel like we’ve caught up to them.”

Bell and Custer combined to claim the first two positions in the running order throughout most of the 250-lap race, with Custer starting on the pole and leading the first 51 laps as Bell ran second after starting next to him on the front row. Bell led most of the remainder of the 250-lap race, with Custer running second for most of those laps.

Custer lost his early lead when five drivers stayed out during a caution on lap 49. He got out of the pits first and restarted sixth. He and Bell, who also pitted, quickly got up to the first and second positions when the race returned to green, and Bell took the lead on lap 59 to win the opening stage that ended on lap 60.

Bell also won the second 60-lap stage after running up front for the entire stage and continued to run up front after the second stage completed on lap 120 with Custer still the primary second-place runner. Custer was six seconds back in second at the end of stage two, and after the caution between the second stage and the third stage, Bell pulled away, again.

The 130-lap distance of the third stage would’ve resulted in a cycle of green-flag pit stop if not for a fifth caution. Bell had begun to grow his lead again in the opening laps of the final stage, but that cushion was erased by the final caution. But after the final restart, Bell grew a sizable lead, again.

The yellow flag waved two more times late in the race, with Custer bringing out one of those cautions when he slid up the race track and scraped the wall while running second. He was able to maintain second and even briefly took the lead from Bell on the restart. Bell, though, quickly retook the lead.

Tyler Reddick and Noah Gragson ran near the front early in the race, but Reddick was forced into an unscheduled pit stop for a flat right-rear tire just before the end of the opening stage. Gragson made an unscheduled stop for a loose wheel early in stage two.

Gragson recovered for a top-10 finish, finishing sixth. Chase Briscoe was seventh, John Hunter Nemechek eighth, Michael Annett ninth, and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the CircuitCity.com 250 at Iowa Speedway:

Reddick wound up 15th after and streak of 10-consecutive top-fives.

