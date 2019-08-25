NASCAR Xfinity: Christopher Bell scores first road-course win

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 24: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rudd Toyota, applies the winner’s sticker after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America on August 24, 2019 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After finishing second to Austin Cindric at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington earlier this month, Christopher Bell claimed his first-career road-course win Saturday in the CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. The win also was the first for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota at Road America.

“Yeah, how about that! I’m honestly in shock,” Bell said. “I really butchered qualifying and tore the crap out of that left front. I felt like once we got in the race, there we would be able to drive by those guys. Then, they dropped the green flag, and they were driving by me. That wasn’t very much fun. I told Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) that I’m really, really tight. We got those tires off, and he said the left front was hurt pretty bad. Then, we got pretty good, there, when we put our fresh tires on it. The strategy worked pretty good for us with us pitting, and then, the yellow coming out. This Ruud Supra was really, really fast. We’ve had a great road course season. I’m really honored to be a part of Joe Gibbs Racing. To get my first road-course win is really special.”

Although Saturday’s win was Bell’s first on a road course, it was his second Xfinity Series win of the 2019 season.

After winning the previous two road-course races of 2019, Cindric finished second.

Cindric pitted under green-flag conditions on lap 27 of the 45-lap race after contact with A.J. Allmendinger, and Bell gave up second to pit, also under green, on lap 31. After their stops, the eventual top-two finishers stayed out when the yellow flag waved for a Brandon Jones incident on lap 32, putting them on the front row for the restart.

Bell was the leader for the first time in the race. Cindric took that lead away for a couple of laps after the restart, but on lap 37, Bell retook the lead and maintained it for the remainder of the race.

Cindric also gave up second to Allmendinger and pitted during the last caution, the fourth of the race, when Gray Gaulding hit a tire barrier on lap 41. As a result of his pit stop, Cindric restarted 20th with two laps remaining, but with the new tires he needed to get back to the top-two.

Allmendinger, meanwhile got shuffled back through the field on the final restart and wound up 24th after starting on the pole and leading the entire 10-lap opening stage. The opening stage ended under caution when Justin Allgaier blew a left-front tire and ran off-course, getting his car stuck, axle-deep, in a gravel trap.

Tyler Reddick finished third, and Noah Gragson and Kaz Grala rounded out the top-five.

“I wish we had that last restart back in our No. 2 Roland Chevrolet Camaro,” Reddick said. “We had a great balance on our car and ran inside the top-five pretty much all day, which is a huge improvement for me on road courses. We were just chasing a little more front turn to roll through the corners better. With the strategy we had going of pitting early in stage two, we were in contention to potentially steal this one away if Christopher Bell made a mistake on the final lap. Unfortunately, he didn’t make any, and I missed a shift for the first time all day, which caused us to fall back one spot to third. I’ve struggled here in the past a lot, and on road courses as a whole, so I’m glad to see an overall improvement in my finishes, not only from last year, but from the start of this year’s swing as well.”

Matt DiBenedetto led a race-high 18 laps, but he failed to take a stage win. After pitting from the second position on lap seven, he staged out during the caution between the two 10-lap stage and restarted on the front row next to Cindric for stage two. Cindric had yet to make a pit stop at that point.

DiBenedetto took the lead at the start of stage two and pulled away from the race field. But, like in stage one, he pitted before the second stage ended, giving up his lead on lap 18. Several other drivers, including Cindric, Allmendinger and Bell, also pitted in the late laps of the second stage. Chase Briscoe was among the drivers waiting until the end of the stage to pit, and as a result, Briscoe was up front for the stage-two win.

After Briscoe and others pitted, DiBenedetto cycled back up to the lead to start the 25-lap final stage. He still was leading when the yellow flag waved for Jones, but a lengthy pit stop for windshield-wiper repair cost him several positions. He got back up to second on the final lap but ran off-course in the 14th turn on the final lap, relegating him to a 27th-place finish.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Justin Haley, Briscoe, Jeremy Clements, Allgaier and Cole Custer.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America:

