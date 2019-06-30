NASCAR Xfinity: Christopher Bell stripped of third-place finish at Chicagoland

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JUNE 07: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem/RTP Toyota, gets into his car during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series LTi Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell took the checkered flag third behind Cole Custer and Joey Logano in the Camping World 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., on Saturday. But instead of officially being credited with a third-place finish, Bell is last in the official race finishing order.

The front of Bell’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was too low and the right-rear a little too high, issues discovered in the optical scanning station of NASCAR’s inspection process.

With Bell moved to the bottom of the finishing order, everyone previously behind him moved up a position. Michael Annett, Brandon Jones and Austin Cindric are the official third through fifth-place finishers.

Bell becomes the second driver in one of NASCAR’s national series to be stripped a top-five finishing position because of a failed post-race inspection this year. NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Ross Chastain was the first when he was stripped of a win at Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 16.

Below, is the updated finishing order of the Camping World 300 at Chicagoland Speedway:

