NASCAR Xfinity: Christopher Bell to run seven races with JGR

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Christopher Bell will compete in seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2017, according to an announcement Monday from Joe Gibbs Racing. Bell will split that time between JGR’s Nos. 18 and 20 Toyotas.

Bell’s first Xfinity Series debut will come at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27 behind the wheel of the No. 18. He’ll also compete at Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 24, Richmond (Va.) International Raceway Sept. 8, Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Oct. 21, Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Nov. 4, Phoenix International Raceway on Nov. 14 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18.

“As a kid growing up in Oklahoma, it’s always been a dream come true to be able to race in one of the NASCAR top series,” Bell said. “Over the past three years,” Toyota has given me the opportunity to compete at the truck level with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Going to JGR is something I didn’t dream of as a kid, because it wasn’t something I dreamed was a possibility. Now, with this tremendous opportunity in front of me, it is, obviously, a dream come true. I couldn’t be happier than to be with the team I’m at. To be able to race seven races at JGR is something that every kid would love the opportunity to do. I’m very thankful for it, and we’re going to go out here and try to make the most of it.”

Bell’s regular gig is driver of the No. 4 Toyota, owned by JGR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch, in the Camping World Truck Series. The 2017 season is Bell’s second full-time season in that series. He also ran a partial schedule in the Truck Series in 2015. In all, Bell has 33-career Truck Series start, to date, all from behind the wheel of a Kyle Busch Motorsports entry. He has three-career wins in the series, with the most recent trip to victory lane coming in March 2017 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Christopher has quickly made his mark in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and should be able to use that experience toward his debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” Executive Vice President of Development for Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity Series program. “He has confidence and is eager to showcase his talents at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and we are excited to see what he can do in the JGR Toyotas for his seven races.”

