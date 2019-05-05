NASCAR Xfinity: Christopher Bell wins again at Dover

during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover International Speedway on May 4, 2019 in Dover, Delaware.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell claimed his third NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2019 season Saturday in the Allied Steel Buildings 200 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. He also claimed his second $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus of the four offered.

“I just can’t say enough about everyone on this team 20 at Joe Gibbs Racing,” Bell said. “They never quit. They keep working, and over the last couple weeks, we’ve had really fast race cars, but we just haven’t been able to capitalize on it. This one is really out to my pit crew. They did a great job of getting me out first there where I could control the restarts. I knew if we could get out front, we were going to be tough to beat. This one’s for everyone at Rheem, Ruud, everyone at Xfinity and all the people at Xfinity for putting up this serious money right here. This is one of the coolest trophies that we get to have – a cardboard check for $100.000.”

Bell’s latest win was his second-straight at Dover, as he also went to victory lane there last October.

Justin Allgaier finished second, and another Dash 4 Cash contender, Tyler Reddick, was third. Three of the four D4C contenders at Dover were in the top-five at the checkered flag, as Chase Briscoe finished fifth.

Cole Custer, who led the first 155 laps of the 200-lap race finished fourth.

Gray Gaulding, the remaining Dash 4 Cash contender at Dover, was involved in the crash that resulted in the fifth and final caution of the race on a restart with under 20 laps remaining. Allgaier also sustained damage while running second but was able to maintain his position for the remaining laps.

Custer and Bell were the only two drivers to lead the race. Bell ran second to Custer through most of the first three quarters of the race before taking the lead on lap 156 by beating Custer out of the pits during a caution.

“I knew we had a really good Rheem Supra from really the drop of the green flag,” Bell said. “I was able to keep pace with them; it was just tough to pass. There’s no doubt that he (Custer) was really good. Over that long run, there, I felt like I could make gains on him running the top. Last time we were here, the top was really good for me, but it seemed like it rubbered up more and the top was a little less of a disadvantage. Once we got the lead – thank you to my pit crew; they did an outstanding job. It’s really special to be here.”

When the race restarted, Allgaier got by Custer for second and maintained that position throughout the remainder of the race.

Allgaier started on the front row next to Custer, but Bell took second soon after the race went green. Allgaier battled Bell for second in the final two laps of the opening stage, but Bell was able to maintain the position.

Allgaier retook second by beating Bell out of the pits during the caution at the end of the first stage. Reddick took second when the race restarted, but inside the final 10 laps of the second stage, Bell was running second to Custer again.

After the first 150 laps ran caution-free, the yellow flag waved three times in the final 50.

Austin Cindric finished sixth and Brandon Jones was seventh. John Hunter Nemechek and Zane Smith finished eighth and ninth, despite contact between them on the final lap, and Michael Annett rounded out the top-10. Nemechek and Annett’s top-10 finishes came after pit-road speeding penalties assessed after the first the first stage.

