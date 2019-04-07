NASCAR Xfinity: Christopher Bell wins at Bristol

during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 6, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell was a winner, twice over, Saturday when he took the checkered flag in the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. He claimed his second series win of the 2019 season, and he simultaneously claimed the first of four $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonuses.

“I don’t know, man. That’s pretty cool. To get my first win here with the Dash 4 Cash bonus,” Bell said. “Thank you to Xfinity for doing that, and more importantly, thank you to Rheem, Ruud, everyone at Toyota, TRD (Toyota Racing Development), everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing. These Supras are super, super fast. Joe Gibbs Racing has a really, really good package here at Bristol, but for whatever reason, we struggled to find it. I didn’t feel good, basically, all of practice and didn’t qualify good, and as soon as they dropped the green flag for the race, I was really, really loose. The longer the runs went, the better I got. I’m just very thankful to be here at Joe Gibbs Racing, driving for such a wonderful team.”

Another driver eligible for the Dash for Cash bonus, Tyler Reddick, finished second, and a third, Chase Briscoe, was fourth. Cole Custer finished between them in third. Bell, as the Bristol bonus winner, and the other top-three finishing series regulars, Reddick, Custer and Briscoe, will be the four drivers vying for the second $100,000 bonus April 12 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Michael Annett, the final driver eligible for the Bonus at Bristol, finished eighth in the Bristol race Saturday.

After starting the race in the eighth position, Bell, took the lead from Justin Allgaier on lap 226 and ran up front for most of the remaining laps of the 300-lap race. Allgaier had led 138 laps to that point, but soon after losing the lead to Bell, Allgaier was out of the race, due to a mechanical failure.

Allgaier was up front at the end of both 85-lap stages that made up the first 170 laps of the race, taking the lead from Tyler Reddick on the final lap of the first stage after Reddick slowed, thinking the stage ended a lap earlier than it actually did. Reddick had been the leader since taking the position from pole sitter Custer on lap 26.

“Man, just one spot short again,” Reddick said. “Our No. 2 Dolly Parton Chevrolet Camaro was great today at Bristol Motor Speedway. The guys at Richard Childress Racing keep bringing me some fast Chevrolet Camaros. We had a miscommunication that caused us to finish second at the end of stage one, and from there on, second just seemed to be our number. We finished second in stage two, and then, second in the race. We’re on the edge of winning this year. We just need to clean a couple more things up. The good news is we qualified for Xfinity Racing’s Dash 4 Cash again, so we’ll have another shot at the money. I wish we could have finished just one spot better, especially for Dolly Parton in her home state. Hopefully, we’ll be one spot better next week. Our fifth top-five finish of the year is great, but we want that win.”

Brandon Jones led several laps late in the race by staying out during the fourth and final caution of the race that came when Harrison Burton hit the wall on lap 260. But on lap 283, Bell retook the lead and Jones wound up making a green-flag stop for a flat tire.

John Hunter Nemechek finished fifth. Other top-10 finishers included Austin Cindric in sixth, Justin Haley seventh, Noah Gragson ninth, and Burton was 10th in his Xfinity Series debut.

Below, is the finishing order of the Alsco 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

