NASCAR Xfinity: Christopher Bell wins at Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 02: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on November 02, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell led just over half of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday night, running up front for 101 laps of the 200-lap race en route to his eighth NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2019 season. With the win, he became the first driver to secure his position among the championship four for the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway later this month.

“Well, this group here loves going to Phoenix, and now we can go to Phoenix with one thing on our mind, and that’s trying to win,” Bell said. “I’m very thankful about that.”

Ross Chastain finished second after leading 29 laps, and another playoff driver, Austin Cindric, was third after leading 38 laps. Brandon Jones and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top-five.

Bell’s domination included stage wins at lap 45 and lap 90. After starting the race third, he moved up to second right after the initial green flag and took the lead from, another playoff driver, pole sitter Tyler Reddick on lap six. Bell and Reddick combined to lead all the laps of the two 45-lap stages in the first 90 laps, usually running first and second.

“Well, I was struggling early,” Bell said. “I was fast, but I didn’t really feel that great. We had some issues, and the brakes started going away, and whenever the brakes started going away, I really started struggling. So, then, we had a couple long reds, or one long red and another really long yellow, that really helped the brakes come back and the handle came back.”

Reddick retook the lead from Bell just before a lap-60 caution for a Brandon Brown spin, but on lap 77, Bell returned to the lead. Playoff driver Justin Allgaier took second from Reddick on a restart following a lap-79 caution for an incident involving David Starr and Stefan Parsons to be second to Bell at the end of the second stage.

While Bell continued to run at or near the front for the remainder of the race, Reddick retired after hard contact with both the outside and inside retaining walls on lap 161 in an effort to miss Chase Briscoe, who also got into the wall. Reddick wound up with a 29th-place finish. He led 32 laps, also running up front after a two-tire pit stop during the sixth caution of the race on lap 128, also for a Briscoe incident.

“It felt good to earn my fourth pole award of 2019 and lead the field to the green flag in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 2 Alsco Chevrolet,” Reddick said. We had to relinquish our lead early in the race to remove debris from the grille of our car. If there was a piece of debris out on the track tonight, we definitely found it. It happened four separate times. Luckily, we were able to maintain temperatures and recover each time. In stage two, we were battling for the lead, and I got a little greedy and ended up making contact with the outside wall. I was trying to find my limit, and I think I found it there. There was no damage, but I know it gave my crew chief, Randall Burnett, a scare. Later in the race, I just got a little bit too aggressive and ended up ruining our night. I was trying to go for it, and it didn’t work out. To have this fast of a car and not be able to win is a big miss on my part. Clearly, we would like to have more of a buffer than 36 points going into Phoenix, but we still have a solid shot at advancing to Homestead-Miami Speedway.”

Briscoe, also a playoff driver, continued but het the wall again with about 25 laps remaining, resulting in an unscheduled pit stop. He wound up 22nd at the checkered flag, three laps down.

Cindric and Chastain’s laps-led came in the final 110-lap stage of the race. Cindric first took the lead during the caution at the end of the second stage by staying out after pitting during the Starr/Parsons caution. Chastain also took the lead with a strategy of staying out during a lap-140 caution for Ronnie Bassett Jr.

Bell took his race-winning lead, on the restart that followed Reddick’s exit from the race.

Allgaier finished sixth, Harrison Burton was seventh, playoff driver Cole Custer was eighth, Jeb Burton ninth, and Ryan Sieg rounded out the top-10.

Briscoe and Reddick weren’t the other playoff drivers outside the top-10 at the checkered flag. JR Motorsprots teammates Michael Annett and Noah Gragson wound up 11th and 30th.

Gragson was the worst finisher among the eight playoff drivers after a caution-causing spin on lap 150. Officials called Gragson to the NASCAR hauler after the race for disobeying a NASCAR directive. With his car leaking fluid, Gragson was instructed to stop on the track to avoid spreading the fluid over the racing surface. Gragson, though, opted to drive his car to pit road.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).