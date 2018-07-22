NASCAR Xfinity: Christopher Bell wins again

By AMANDA VINCENT

Holding off Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series interlopers for NASCAR Xfinity Series wins is becoming business as usual for Xfinity Series regular Christopher Bell. After Kyle Busch dominated at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Bell claimed his second series win of the season. Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Bell held off Brad Keselowski in the closing laps of the Lakes Region 200 to claim his second-consecutive win, his third of 2018.

“Honestly, I would have said I’d better have three wins, you know? It’s a – whenever you come to here, you step in this equipment at Joe Gibbs Racing, you’re expected to win,” Bell said. “Pressure’s on for you to deliver, and thankfully, I’ve been able to deliver at least some of the time.”

Keselowski finished second, 0.4 seconds behind Bell, after leading 72 laps.

Bell and Keselowski combined to lead 165 of the 200 laps that made up the race, with Bell leading a race-high 93. Bell also led the entire opening 45-lap stage of the race for a stage win.

Keselowski won stage two, which ended at lap 90, after starting the race from the back. He claimed the pole starting spot earlier in the day but was relegated to the back after being late for the drivers’ meeting. By lap 10, he was in the top-15. By the end of the first stage, he was fifth.

Keselowski got out of the pits first to restart first at the beginning of second stage. He, then, led throughout the stage, with the exception of a total of six laps led by Ryan Preece when Preece got out in front of him on a couple of restarts within the stage.

Elliott Sadler was the only other driver to post double digits in the laps led category, leading 26 laps early in the final 110-lap stage. With a couple of cautions late in the second stage, pit strategies varied. Sadler, after pitting during one of those cautions, stayed out at stage end to inherit the race lead.

Keselowski and Bell reclaimed their positions up front, with Bell taking the lead from Sadler on lap 120 and Keselowski taking the top spot from Bell on lap 146.

Keselowski opted to take two tires to Bell’s four during a cycle of green-flag stops in the final 50 laps. He was able to maintain his lead for awhile before Bell took his final lead on the restart that followed the seventh and final caution on lap 178.

“It was a good race,” Keselowski said. ”Christopher drove really well. It seemed like the 20 car (Bell) and our 22 car were probably the class of the field, and we knew it was probably gonna come down to us at the end, and he did a good job. They did a good job and made the right call to put four tires on and kind of got us, there, but it was, all-in-all, a good day. You kind of get mad about second and kind of don’t. You try to respect the fact that it was a great car today and a great effort for our team, but know that the potential is there for more.”

Preece finished third, and John Hunter Nemechek and Matt Tifft rounded out the top-five. Brandon Jones was sixth, Justin Allgaier seventh, Sadler eighth, Cole Custer ninth and Austin Dillon was 10th.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).