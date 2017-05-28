NASCAR Xfinity: Christopher Bell’s car fails post-race inspection at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Christopher Bell Saturday in the Hisense 4K TV 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway failed post-race inspection, because it was lower than NASCAR’s allowable range. Possible penalties will be announced next week.

The Charlotte race was the Xfinity Series debut for Bell, a regular in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He spun into the infield grass early in the race, but recovered to finish fourth.

