NASCAR Xfinity: Cole Custer dominates, wins at Auto Club

FONTANA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: Cole Custer, driver of the #07 Production Alliance Group Ford, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2022 in Fontana, California. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Saturday’s Production Alliance 300 was the first NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., in over 700 days, as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented NASCAR from visiting the track last year. The return visit to the track also produced another first — the first Xfinity win for SS Green Light Racing. A deal with Stewart-Haas Racing put NASCAR Cup Series regular Cole Custer in SS Green Light’s No. 07 Ford for the race, and Custer drove the car to a dominant performance and the race win.



Custer led nearly half the event, running up front for 80 laps of the race that was scheduled for 150 laps but extended to 165 laps by three overtime restarts.



“Man, that was just an awesome car. That thing was a rocket ship all day,” Custer said. “I can’t thank Bobby Dotter (SS Green Light Racing owner) enough and everybody who was involved on this car. It was unreal how fast we were. Production Alliance Group, this is awesome. It is his race, the Production Alliance Group 300, and we got him in victory lane. I can’t thank Dale Sahlin enough. It is awesome to win at home and I can’t wait for tomorrow.”

Noah Gragson finished second after leading 25 laps, the next-highest tally to Custer’s. Trevor Bayne, contesting his first Xfinity Series race since 2016 and only his second since 2014, finished third after leading 24 laps and winning the first 35-lap stage.



“I got to race for wins today,” Bayne said. “Didn’t get it done, unfortunately, but I’m not going to get greedy with our first one back. We won the first stage, had a pit stop that got us behind and it just drove different in traffic. Once I got back to the front, it was pretty racy – really just too tight to have a shot to run with the 07. He could get through the corner really good, but I’m back in a race car, battling for wins. I was talking with Noah about which lane I ran in (turns) one and two there. To me, second or third don’t matter, I’ve got to win races, so I tried to go below the 07, didn’t work out, but super pumped to be here with Devotion, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.”

Bayne took the lead from pole sitter A.J. Allmendinger on lap 14 but lost the lead and additional positions on pit road after the stage.



Custer took his first lead on lap 49 and went on to win stage two at lap 70. But like Bayne, he lost several positions on pit road.



Custer recovered quickly, racing from eighth back to the lead on the first lap after the race returned to green on lap 77.



Custer lost positions, again, on pit road during a lap-102 caution, restarting seventh. This time around, he took longer to reassume his position up front, taking the lead from Gragson on lap 135.



The yellow flag waved 12 times theoughout the race.



Josh Berry and Anthony Alfredo rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Sam Mayer, Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Riley Herbst, and Ryan Sieg.



Below, are the results of the Production Alliance 300: