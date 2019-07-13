NASCAR Xfinity: Cole Custer wins at Kentucky

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 12: Cole Custer, driver of the #00 Haas Automation Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway on July 12, 2019 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Cole Custer claimed his fifth win of the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series season Friday night in the Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. dominated the second half of the race, leading 88 of the 200 laps that made up the event, all but one of those laps coming after lap 100.

“I think tonight was kind of the extreme of that, because the track was a lot different this year,” Custer said. “I almost had to relearn it a little bit and got better and better as the race went on and I got more comfortable with it. I think the track changed a lot and Mike (Shiplett, crew chief) did a good job keeping up with that and knowing what was going to happen.”

Christopher Bell took runner-up honors after dominating the first half of the race with 72 laps led and running second to Custer throughout the second half of the race.

“We were really good early, and my car felt really good late; we just got beat,” Bell said. “Probably just got a little bit too comfortable, there, a little bit too tight. We just have to work on a couple things, and we’ll come back and get this Ruud Supra in victory lane.”

Tyler Reddick finished a distant third and Michael Annett and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five.

Bell won both of the 45-lap stages in the first half the race. After starting second and taking the lead from pole sitter Austin Cindric on the opening lap, he led the entire opening stage. Bell, then, lost positions on pit road, restarting seventh for the start of the second stage while Justin Haley led the way after a two-tire stop.

Bell was up to third by the time Haley and Cindric got together racing for the lead, bringing out the third caution of the race on lap 55. Bell got up to second on the restart, and on lap 68, retook the lead.

After winning the second stage, Bell, again, lost positions on pit road, but he remained in the top-five. Briscoe, like Haley before him took two tires during the caution between the second and final stage to get out of the pits first.

Unlike before, Bell wasn’t able to get back to the lead. Instead, Custer took command of the race on lap 111 and didn’t look back, only giving up the lead briefly during a cycle of green-flag pit stops in the final 50 laps.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Ryan Truex, Ryan Sieg and Haley.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).