NASCAR Xfinity: Cole Rouse plans debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Cole Rouse plans to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the DC Solar 300. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 78 B.J. McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet.

“Getting an opportunity in one of NASCAR’s national series is a dream come true for not only myself, but my entire family,” Rouse said. “The goal for Saturday is to keep the fenders on it, gain respect from the other drivers, and to learn. Thank you to everyone that has supported my dreams over the last several years. We’re going to have a lot of fun this weekend.”

Rouse is the reigning CARS Tour Super Late Model champion. This year, he has been racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West. He has six-career starts in the East division, all coming this year and resulting in best finishes of second in New Smyrna, Fla., and at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill. He has been racing full-time in the West division this season, and also in 2016. In 24 West starts, he has nine top-fives, including two runner-up finishes this season at Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Wash., and at Gateway.

Rouse made two starts in the ARCA Racing Series in 2017, with a best finish of 11th at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

“I am super excited to have Cole join our team this weekend,” car owner B.J. McLeod said. “I’ve heard a lot of positive things about him over the last few years. He has a lot of natural ability, and I am really looking forward to having him climb aboard one of our cars here at BJ McLeod Motorsports.”

