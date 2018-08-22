NASCAR Xfinity: Conor Daly plans series debut at Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

Conor Daly plans to make his NASCAR debut Saturday in the Johnsonville 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. He’ll drive the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford.

“I’ve had a lot of experience at Road America in the past,” Daly said. “I’ve won there in Skip Barber National Championship, won there in Pro Mazda and been on the podium there in sports cars. I’ve had good runs there in IndyCar, as well. It’s been a lot of fun and I’ve always enjoyed going there. There are a lot of incredible race fans there. This is, obviously, going to be a whole new experience for me with a very steep learning curve, but I’m excited for the challenge. I’ve got two good teammates to try and learn from and hope to just get up to speed as quick as we can and just have a good race day. I don’t like to set expectations, just want to try and learn as much as I can and get a good finish, whatever that might be at the end of the day.”

Daly won a WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America in 2015. He also has two IndyCar Series starts there with a best finish of 15th last year. Daly competed full-time in the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2016 and 2017. He has run four races in that series, so far, this year.

Daly’s No. 6 will be one of three entries for Roush Fenway Racing at Road America. Ryan Reed is the full-time driver of the No. 16 Ford. Ty Majeski is slated to drive the No. 60 this weekend.

