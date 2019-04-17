NASCAR Xfinity: crew chief fined after Richmond Raceway weekend

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued only one penalty after the Richmond (Va.) Raceway doubleheader weekend that included races for the Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on April 12-13.

Randall Burnett, crew chief on the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team of driver Tyler Reddick in the Xfinity Series, was fined $5,000, because a lug nut was loose or missing after last Friday’s ToyotaCare 250.

Reddick finished fourth in the Richmond race.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).