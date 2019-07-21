NASCAR Xfinity: crew chief Nick Harrison passes away

Photo courtesy of Justin Haley, via Twitter.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Nick Harrison, crew chief on the No. 11 Kaulig Racing team of Justin Haley in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has passed away, unexpectedly, at the age of 37. The race team announced his passing via Twitter on Sunday morning.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nick Harrison, our beloved crew chief of the No. 11 car at Kaulig Racing, Please keep Nick’s family in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” read the tweet from Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing).

Harrison was atop the No. 11 pit box at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Saturday, guiding Haley to a 13th-place finish in the ROXOR 200. The 2019 season was Harrison’s first at Kaulig Racing after five years with Richard Childress Racing.

“Not just a crew chief, but a friend to everyone who knew him. I and everyone at Kaulig Racing are devastated. He will be greatly missed,” a tweet from Haley (@Justin_Haley_) read.

Harrison entered the NASCAR national scene in 2006 with Sadler Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Busch (now-Xfinity) Series. In the years since, he spent time in all three of NASCAR’s national series. He was crew chief for 184 Xfinity races, resulting in five wins for drivers including Kurt Busch, Paul Menard and Austin Dillon.

Words can’t describe how I feel about @NickHarrison111. The man was one of the first people to believe in me in the Cup series. He gave me an opportunity to drive for James Finch which gave me confidence to believe in myself at the top level. We were able to win the together multiple times in @XfinityRacing and a win in @NASCAR_Trucks. My favorite thing to this day to hear over the radio was his voice saying, ‘Hauling balls.’ I hope today I hear it on the radio as we give it all we got on the track today for Nick,” Dillon (@AustinDillon3) wrote across two tweets.

In 120 Cup Series races, Harrison worked with drivers including Bobby Labonte, Bill Elliott, Kurt Busch, Landon Cassill, A.J. Allmendinger and Dillon, among several others. Harrison worked with Busch and Dillon in a combined three Truck Series races. He won one of two Truck Series races with Dillon in 2014.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of long-time crew chief Nick Harrison, and offer our thoughts, prayers and support to his family, friends and Kaulig Racing colleagues,” a statement from NASCAR read.

