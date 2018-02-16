NASCAR Xfinity: Cup driver-only broadcast team for Talladega Superspeedway race

By AMANDA VINCENT

For the second-consecutive year, FOX Sports will go with a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver-only on-air broadcast team for the live coverage of a NASCAR Xfinity Series race in 2018. After debuting the idea at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., last season, the FOX broadcast of the Xfinity Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 28 will feature an on-air broadcast team of only Cup Series drivers.

On Friday, FOX unveiled its roster of Cup drivers for the yearly broadcast. The TV broadcast of the April race at Talladega will include Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Brad Keselowski and Darrell Wallace Jr. Harvick, Bowyer and Logano will be analysts, while Blaney, Jones and Wallace will report from pit road. Meanwhile, Keselowski and Stenhouse will discuss the race from the “Hollywood Hotel” set.

All of the aforementioned drivers, aside from Keselowski and Wallace, were a part of last year’s drivers-only broadcast.

“The fan response last year to us blending this unlikely cast of characters and their unique personalities, coupled with the drivers’ feedback, made reuniting this group a no-brainer,” FOX Sports NASCAR Xfinity Series producer Pam Miller said, as quoted by NASCAR.com. “We started talking about the next drivers-only broadcast as soon as the checkered flag waved in Pocono, and we’re thrilled the majority of our motley crew is back.”

The Xfinity Series race at Talladega is scheduled to take the green flag at approximately 3 p.m. ET on April 28 and will air live on FOX.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).