NASCAR Xfinity: Cup Series drivers face further limitations

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR will further limit the participation of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck series in 2018, according to an announcement from the sanctioning body Tuesday morning.

“Fans have made it clear that they want to see the future stars of the sport racing against their peers in the XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Operations Jim Cassidy said. “These guidelines achieve that and preserve limited opportunities for developing drivers to compete against the best in motorsports.”

Cup Series regulars with more than five years of full-time Cup Series experience will be limited to a maximum of seven regular-season Xfinity races, down from 10, and five regular-season Truck Series races, down from the previous seven. The limits of 10 Xfinity races and seven Truck Series races were placed on experienced Cup drivers this season.

Full-time Cup drivers, with any level of experience, will be forbidden from competing in any Xfinity or Truck series playoff races and the four Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash races. Previously, Cup drivers with five or fewer years of full-time Cup Series experience were only barred from the Xfinity and Truck series season-finales, while more experienced Cup drivers were banned from all Xfinity and Truck series playoff races and Dash 4 Cash races.

