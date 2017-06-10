NASCAR Xfinity: Cup Series drivers take over Pocono Raceway race broadcast

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take over the NASCAR Xfinity Series race broadcast at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Saturday, making up the entire FOX on-air broadcasting team for the live broadcast of the race. It will mark the first nationally televised live sporting event with an on-air team made up entirely of athletes currently competing in the sport being covered.

“This is something FOX Sports has talked about doing for a long time,” FOX Sports President and Executive Producer of Production John Entz said. “Several of these competitors, already, have joined us in the NASCAR Xfinity Series booth and done a heck of a job, and we see a lot of promise in the newcomers. Regardless of their TV experience, we have one goal for all — go out and have a blast. As long as no one sets fire to the FOX Sports booth or pulls the plug that knocks us off the air, the drivers have free rein.”

Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer will be in the booth for play-by-play announcing. Ryan Blaney, Erik Jones and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will cover the action on pit road. And Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin will provide commentary from the Hollywood Hotel studio.

The drivers will have off-camera help from the regular broadcast team. Saturday’s Xfinity race is scheduled to take the green-flag at approximately 1 p.m. The members of the experimental broadcast team will race Sunday at approximately 3 p.m., also at Pocono.

