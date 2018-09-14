NASCAR Xfinity: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to drive at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to drive a No. 88 JR Motorsports entry in the Sept. 1 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. The race will be Earnhardt’s first NASCAR national-series race since retiring from full-time competition as a driver at the end of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

“I’m prepared and have my bag ready to go, my helmet, my suit, everything in it, and I’ll be a busy, man, jostling between my responsibilities with NBC and covering practices and qualifications and so forth for the Cup event, and then, doing the practices and driving the car on the Xfinity side,” Earnhardt Jr. said in a teleconfrence this week. “It’ll be a busy weekend for me. Not something I’d want to be doing often, but there’s a little itch to scratch, and I’m looking forward to having this opportunity to race a little bit, have some fun.”

Since his retirement, Earnhardt has been a NASCAR analyst for NBC and NBCSN.

Earnhardt’s last Xfinity Series race was in the 2017 fall race at Richmond. He finished ninth. The two-time Busch (now-Xfinity) Series champion has 24-career wins in the series, including four at Richmond. His most recent Xfinity win at the track came in 2016.

“I miss driving,” Earnhardt said in a story posted on JR Motorsports’ official website. “I didn’t really feel that way at the start of the season. I was happy to be out of the car, but the longer the season goes, seeing the guys racing and having fun, I know they’re having fun even though they’re just gouging and grinding for every little piece of grip and asphalt they can get. I know they’re enjoying it deep, deep down inside; they’re getting what they want out of it. So there’s moments in the race when I think I miss that right there.”

Three of Earnhardt’s 26-career Cup Series wins came at Richmond, the most recent of those coming in 2006.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).